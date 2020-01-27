BHUBANESWAR: Joining hands to eradicate hunger from the state, Utkal Galleria along with So Am I Foundation Trust and the Rotary International, organised a 5km marathon titled Unity Walkathon, under the Hunger Free Odisha initiative, here recently.

Speaking on the occasion, former PAG Amar Pattnaik said, “On Republic Day, our constitution had come into force which promised right to equality which is still contested in the country. I would like everyone to take oath to eradicate inequality from the society, inequality in caste, religion, gender and even in status. We all have the right to food and let’s make it possible through Hunger Free Odisha initiative.”

Expressing her gratitude on the occasion, Purnima Baid said, “Utkal Galleria and So AM I have taken this initiative keeping in mind the under privileged who go to sleep without having food. Through this walkathon, we look forward to aware and encourage more and more people to be a part of this initiative and make Odisha a hunger free state.”

Archita Sahu said, “I feel proud to be a part of this initiative. In Odisha, there are lakhs of people who do not get food. I truly appreciate the initiative by Utkal Galleria which has thought of providing food as well as food grains to the under privileged.”

The occasion also witnessed a felicitation ceremony where experts from various fraternities were felicitated. This was followed by patriotic cultural fusions where the participants grooved to the beat.

Under the Hunger Free Odisha initiative, So Am I Fundation Trust has set up two Food banks in the city: Acharya Vihar and Ram Mandir. Utkal Galleria along with SAI have recently inaugurated two mobile banks and the Shradha Arpana initiative under which the city dwellers can donate food grains for the poor.