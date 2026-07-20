New Delhi: Activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike for more than three weeks, said he would end his fast Monday only if the three conditions outlined in a handwritten letter from Safdarjung Hospital are fulfilled.

Wangchuk, who is on the 23rd day of his fast, was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital July 18. In the handwritten note, which he shared on X, the activist alleged that he was being kept under “illegal detention” at the hospital.

Addressing his supporters, Wangchuk wrote: “Dear friends &Supporters, many of you have asked when I will end my fast. As mentioned earlier to supporters, I will end my fast on 20th July… if the government takes accountability for the recent failures in the education system, paper leaks etc.”

“If I & the leadership of CJP reach the doorsteps of Parliament, where Honourable MPs & leaders of various parties assure us that they will now take up the issue in Parliament,” he added.

In the letter, Wangchuk also outlined a third condition, stating that if his health or other circumstances made it impossible for him to continue the fast, he would agree to end it if Members of Parliament and leaders from different political parties visited him at the hospital and provided the same assurance that the issue would be raised in Parliament.

The activist has maintained that his protest is aimed at drawing attention to what he describes as serious shortcomings in India’s education system, particularly the recurring issue of examination paper leaks. His demand, he said, is for the government to acknowledge responsibility for these failures and commit to meaningful corrective action.

Wangchuk’s health has drawn widespread public attention, with supporters expressing concern and hoping for his swift recovery. The hospital reiterated that his treatment is being managed with the highest level of care and expertise, reflecting the seriousness of his condition and the need for continuous vigilance.

In his latest message, Wangchuk reiterated that his decision to end the fast rests on concrete assurances rather than verbal promises. He said he would continue his protest unless the government accepted accountability for the education system’s failures or elected representatives committed to taking up the matter in Parliament.