Everyone wants long and thick hair. But due to increasing pollution and poor lifestyle, people are facing a lot of hair loss problems. People are struggling with many other hair problems like dandruff,rough hair split ends. But such plight of hair is not only due to external reasons, but also due to lack of nutrients in the body. Therefore, it is important that instead of blowing money on expensive products, focus on your diet by making slight changes. The healthier the food, the more the growth and shine of your hair. So let’s know about such nutritional foods which are very important and effective for your hair health.

Fenugreek

By using fenugreek, you can increase the growth of your hair. From eating to using fenugreek in hair packs, it works to strengthen your hair from inside. Apart from this, fenugreek water can also be used to bring shine to the hair. Drinking fenugreek water in the morning makes hair strong and thick.

Spinach

Spinach is a very beneficial vegetable to increase hair growth. It contains plenty of vitamins, folate, iron, which are considered good for hair growth. Also, spinach is considered effective for hair fall. It contains Vitamin A, which helps in making skin glands sebum. In addition, spinach is also unmatched in boosting metabolism.

Soybeans

Soybeans contain many such ingredients, which are excellent in growing hair. Eating soybean not only increases hair, but also makes it thick and shiny.

Carrots

Eating carrots in winter does not cause iron deficiency in the body. In addition, it is also considered good for hair. B-7 and biotin present in it rejuvenate the hair.

Sweet

Potato Sweet potato is rich in beta carotene and vitamin A which can prove very beneficial in making hair black and thick.

Garlic

Garlic is a great tonic for hair. Using it can relieve the problem of dandruff in the hair. Also, garlic contains sulfur, which works to regrow hair that is falling apart.