The entire world is on tenterhooks thanks to deadly COVID-19. It is said that strong immune system can protect us from this virus infection. Strong immunity prevents dangerous viruses from entering and infecting our body. Healthy diet boosts immunity. Most people‘s lifestyle can affect their immunity. Let’s know about these the things that make one more susceptible to coronavirus infection.

Tobacco consumption

We all know that tobacco is harmful for health. Tobacco is a lethal product and its consumption can invite fatal disease like cancer. It also affects immunity, affecting the lungs badly.

Self time

The schedule of today’s people has become so hectic that they do not have time for self and it affects immunity. Thinking about work all the time makes a person stressed and the immune system gets affected. If you want to keep your immunity strong, then give time for yourself.

Intake of processed food

Our diet directly affects body. Food is very important to boost immunity. Healthy diet can increase immunity. Consumption of sugar, salt etc can weaken the immunity. In this case, intake of processed food should be avoided.

No physical activity

Exercise has always been considered the basis of a healthy lifestyle. Experts also believe that exercising daily improves blood flow in the body. Exercise increases the white blood cells in our body, thereby strengthening the immune system.

Alcohol consumption

Regular alcohol consumption causes damage to the immune system. Alcohol affects immunity, impairing intestinal function. In such a situation, it would be better to exclude alcohol from your routine.