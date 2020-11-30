Kolkata: West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh sent Monday a legal notice to Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee. The notice has been sent as Abhishek Banerjee has allegedly using derogatory words against Ghosh at a rally Sunday in South 24 Parganas district. The notice said the behaviour displayed lack of courtesy towards an opposition party leader.

The court will decide on the allegations by the BJP leader. The society should also at the same time contemplate whether such politics should be allowed or not, said Ghosh.

Abhishek is the nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee. He is considered the number two in the party.

“The second in-command of the party is using such language against the state president of an opposition party. Laws are there, but at the end of the day one should have politeness towards others,” Ghosh said at a press conference at the BJP state headquarters here.

Abhishek is a two-time TMC MP. He had attacked the BJP top brass in his speech over their use of the word ‘bhaipo’ (nephew) to mean him. He claimed that they do not have the guts to take his name but he is not afraid to do so.

“The society wants to see some courtesy from him (Abhishek)). Laws are a formality, but it is the behaviour displayed by the person which counts,” Ghosh said. “He has called me names, I am ready to answer in an open debate,” Ghosh added.

Ghosh was asked on the TMC’s claim that the BJP does not have any strong link with Bengal. He said that is for the people to decide on it. The saffron party does not need a certificate from anyone in this regard.

“People have judged us and gave us 18 Lok Sabha seats in the state. They have given us victory in panchayats and will vote for us in future also,” Ghosh asserted.

West Bengal is set to go for the state poll in April- May next year.

Ghosh claimed Bengalis will teach the TMC a lesson and that time has come for its downfall. He alleged that West Bengal has never seen such a corrupt government. He claimed that its people will wash off this ‘blot in its history’ in the next Assembly elections.

The BJP leader claimed that while terrorism has ended in the whole country, the sound of gunfire and bombs can be heard in every district of West Bengal.He claimed that terrorists are being apprehended from different districts of West Bengal and alleged that Rohingyas and other infiltrators from Bangladesh are being given shelter here for the sake of votes.