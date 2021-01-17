Los Angeles: Warner Bros has announced that “Godzilla vs Kong” will now be releasing two months early March 26.

The film, the fourth entry in Legendary’s MonsterVerse franchise, was previously slated to hit theatres and streaming service HBO Max on May 21, reported Variety.

The development comes weeks after it was reported that Legendary was unhappy over Warner Bros’ decision to release to send all of its 2021 movies to HBO Max on the same day they debut in theatres.

Legendary was irked with Warner Bros after the studio blocked a USD 225 million streaming offer from Netflix for the film. But both studios have since reached a settlement.

“Godzilla vs Kong” is a follow-up to 2019’s “Godzilla: King of the Monsters”.

The rebooted franchise started with 2014’s “Godzilla”, featuring the Japanese nuclear-created lizard. Three years later, “Kong: Skull Island” re-introduced King Kong.

Directed by Adam Wingard, “Godzilla vs Kong” stars Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Kyle Chandler, Brian Tyree Henry, Eiza Gonzalez, Jessica Henwick and Julian Dennison.

