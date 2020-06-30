Social media is a Pandora’s Box for everything that is weird.

Recently, a video of a bull pulling his own cart went viral on Twitter and social media users just cannot get enough of it.

In the viral video, a bull can be seen walking to its own cart before putting on the harness and going about its way like it is the most normal thing in the world. The viral video has so far amassed more than 2 lakh views on the internet.

Watch the video here:

The video was shared on the internet by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from New Delhi, Parvesh Sahib Singh, who captioned the video ‘Mesmerising’. The video has received more than 5,000 retweets and nearly 30,000 likes on Twitter.

The video has prompted many social media users to call the bull ‘Atmanirbhar’.

“Great Pic, even an animal knows its duties and responsibility. It should be great learning to human beings that we should do our karma well, results will follow,’ wrote one Twitter user.

“Seems to be a senior most subordinate engineer. It does his as well as others work happily,” wrote another.

PNN