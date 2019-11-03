We have seen millions of times on TV channels tigers and lions hunting deer for food. Even though bears are carnivores, rarely, there are clippings of them hunting down other herbivorous animals. Yes, once in a while we do see bears hunting fishes, seals and walruses in the Arctic region, but rarely do they venture into heavily populated areas to carry out their hunting activities.

However, in recent past a chilling video is doing the rounds on various social media platforms which show a bear killing a deer on the lawn of a person in a densely populated American city.

The clip shows a bear biting on to the neck of a deer as the latter desperately tries to free itself. The deer makes every attempt to break free of the killing spine-crushing bite on to its neck, but ultimately succumbs to the strength of the bear.

https://youtu.be/Fg9_ZnojxmU (watch video)

The incident has been filmed by Jade Geek on his mobile as the bear and deer engage in a huge struggle. The bear holds on to the neck of the deer with all its might.

Jade Geek a resident of Colorado Springs in the US saw this incident from the balcony as bear attacked the deer on the front lawn of his residence. The presence of bears and deer in Colorado Springs is a common occurrence. However, the two animals try and stay away from each other’s paths. Hence the chilling incident has surprised many. Geek has also said that since filming the event he has not been able to sleep properly. The ferocity of the bear attack has left him stunned.

Geek has informed that the bear ambushed the deer by hiding in a bush which according to him is strange. He has observed bears for long and has said that it is rarely their nature to ambush while wanting. So the entire sequence has been quite shocking to him.

PNN & Agencies