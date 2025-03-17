Cricket fans were treated to an unexpected dose of comedy during a European Cricket Series match when a routine fielding effort turned into an unforgettable moment.

A viral video in this regard is doing the rounds on various social media platforms.

It all started when the striker played a well-timed shot towards mid-wicket. The fielder stationed there misjudged the ball, allowing it to sneak past him. Realising his mistake, he scrambled to recover, chasing it down just in time. With the batsmen attempting a third run, the fielder fired a throw towards the non-striker’s end. Unfortunately, his aim was way off the mark.

Instead of hitting the stumps, the throw rocketed straight into the private region of the running batsman, who had absolutely no chance to dodge it. The impact left him momentarily frozen before he collapsed to his knees, gasping in pain. As he clutched the affected area, players and commentators struggled to hold back their laughter. Even the fielding team could not help but burst into fits of giggles.

The viral video was shared on ‘X’ by European Cricket.

Having a bad day? It could always be worse… 😂 Live Matches, Scores, News, Previews👉 https://t.co/5V3K3ENZJx pic.twitter.com/t1j86hS0p5 — European Cricket (@EuropeanCricket) March 31, 2022

The moment quickly went viral, with social media users flooding ‘X’ with hilarious reactions. One user commented, “Three balls collided with each other.” while another joked, “Can’t stop laughing, it’s already been around 200 times of watching it but still can not control myself”

Thankfully, after a few minutes of recovery, the batsman managed to shake off the pain and continued playing. However, this match will be remembered not for the scorecard but for one of the funniest moments in European Cricket Series history.