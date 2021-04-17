The COVID-19 pandemic is marching towards its peak worldwide yet again.

Curfew has been imposed in many states and there’s also a possibility of lockdowns in some states. Widespread panic is seen everywhere starting from hospitals to crematoriums.

Amidst this doom and gloom, some videos are buzzing on social media in which doctors are encouraging COVID-19 patients by dancing on various film songs.

A video of a hospital in Vadodara has surfaced in which doctors and nurses are seen dancing on a film song in front of COVID-19 patients. The video is believed to be from the COVID General Ward of Parul Sewashram Hospital in Vadodara.

In the video, you can see that the doctors and nurses are in PPE kits and in front of the patients, doing a fun dance on the Hindi film song ‘Sochna kya job hi hoga dekha jae ga’. Not only this, the patients also groove to the song while lying on the bed.

The video has been shared by Puja Bharadwaj on social media.

It seems that the doctors want their patients to be happy so that they do not lose their courage and can recover quickly.

Expressing concern, Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan said that the pace of COVID-19 in the country is increasing rapidly and the numbers of beds in hospitals are also filling up fast.