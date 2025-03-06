UK: Khalistani supporters caused chaos during India’s Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar’s visit to London. The situation escalated when a rioter tore the Indian tricolour while running toward his convoy car. This incident occurred in front of police officials, raising serious security concerns.

A video of the incident, which is now going viral on social media, shows that the police initially appeared inactive but later took the protesters into custody. Meanwhile, Khalistani supporters raised slogans and staged a demonstration outside Chatham House in London.

Khalistani elements attempted to attack and insult Dr. S. Jaishankar by desecrating the Indian flag on British soil. This is a serious concern and raises questions about security lapses in London.

Jaishankar is on an official visit to the UK from March 4 to March 9. Earlier, he held discussions with British Foreign Minister David Lammy on several bilateral issues, including strategic cooperation, trade talks, education, technology, and mutual relations.

During a discussion at Chatham House, Jaishankar was asked whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi would consider the mediation initiative of former U.S. President Donald Trump on the Kashmir issue. In response, he firmly stated that India does not need any third-party intervention. He emphasised that India has already played its role by removing Article 370, fostering economic development, and successfully conducting elections.

Jaishankar further asserted that the real issue is reclaiming Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POK). He stated unequivocally, “The day we get back the stolen Kashmir, this issue will be completely resolved.”

During an interaction with students at Delhi University’s Gargi College in New Delhi, Jaishankar reiterated, “All I can say about POK is that there is a Parliament resolution… Every political party in this country is committed to ensuring that POK, which is a part of India, returns to India. That is our national commitment.”