A disturbing video circulating on the social media platform X has drawn widespread attention. The video shows a young woman confronting a man who mistreated a puppy, sparking debate and discussion online.

In the video, the man is seen kicking a puppy and tossing it aside like a football. A woman nearby notices the act and approaches the man. She first kicks him and then picks up a chair and chases him away. The clip of the incident has since gone viral on social media.

Following the video’s circulation, users have shared strong reactions online. One user wrote, “This is called a befitting reply. He kicked a mute being, and the girl showed him his place. This is called instant karma.”

Another user echoed the sentiment, writing, “Absolutely right. Think before you act. Every kick is answered quickly. It is wrong to assume that just because someone is mute, they cannot respond. God avenges the voiceless.”

A third user commented, “What a rude man. Anyone who treats a helpless, speechless creature like this does not deserve to be called human. The girl did a great job. This is how such people should be treated. Hopefully, the puppy was not seriously injured.”