Mumbai: These days, throwback videos of many celebs are going viral on social media which are great fun. Many videos of award shows are also coming up. One such video has surfaced in which Mira Rajput, wife of actor Shahid Kapoor, is seen saying something. On hearing that, actress Disha Patani started blushing and turned red.

In this viral video, Saif Ali Khan and Karan Johar question the celebs sitting at an award function. Both the anchors asked Mira questions related to War actor Tiger. Mira goes on to answer the question. But as soon as she answers, actress Disha Patani blushes.

In this video, Karan Johar and Saif Ali Khan are seen asking the ‘MS Dhoni’ actress Disha Patni as to who was the lead actor of Student of the Year 2 to which she wrongly replied Varun Dhawan. She got it correctly on a second attempt after Karan gave her cues as to who Tiger Shroff’s alleged girlfriend was. On Mira’s reply, Disha turned red and could be seen blushing.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput and actress Kriti Sanon are also seen in the video. These videos are trending on the internet these days. Tiger and Disha’s fans are reacting actively on the video.

Significantly, actor Tiger Shroff and actress Disha Patni are often seen together. Reports of both being in relationship also have come up several times. However, neither of them have ever confirmed to this. But both of their fans like their pair a lot.

