A video of an IPS officer from the Northeast is circulating on social media in which he speaks about Indian culture. The officer’s way of describing the people of India has become the talk of the town, and the video is touching hearts across the country.

The video features IPS officer Robin Hibu, who shares a personal experience of what people in the United States once said to him and how he silenced them with his response. He recalls being told that he did not look like an Indian. His reply, now widely discussed, is quoted in the video: “I told them, ‘You may not know India. Our India is like a garden.’”

भारत एक बगीचा हैं….!!! इस बगीचे को कई भारत वाले भी नहीं समझ पाए…!! तो अमेरिका वाले तो क्या ही समझेंगे….!!! pic.twitter.com/X9RXyhthtL — kapil bishnoi (@Kapil_Jyani_) January 5, 2026

He goes on to explain, “The people with small eyes are from Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim. The turbaned man who chants ‘Bole So Nihal, Sat Sri Akal’ is Punjabi. The man wearing a lungi and saying ‘Vanakkam’ is from Tamil Nadu, and the uncle is from Haryana. Every colour, dialect and style of clothing together make India.”

The video has since gone viral, with users sharing it widely on social media.

A few months ago, the Delhi Police appointed Robin Hibu as Special Commissioner of the Human Resources Division. A native of Arunachal Pradesh, he is the state’s first IPS officer. Hibu has also served as Chief Security Officer at Rashtrapati Bhavan and as Managing Director of the Delhi Police Housing Corporation. He has been honoured with several medals.