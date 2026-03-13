A month-old social media post by an astrologer predicting a disruption in India’s LPG supply has resurfaced online, drawing amused reactions as reports of gas shortages circulate in parts of the country.

The post, originally shared on the social media platform X in September 2025, suggested that supplies of petroleum and natural gas in India could face disruptions after March 2026, potentially affecting the supply chain. The astrologer reshared the post March 11, reminding followers of the earlier prediction just as news reports began highlighting shortages of commercial LPG cylinders in several cities.

This prediction i made almost

5 months back ….!! https://t.co/oxJxbjuaLl — Prashanth Kini (@AstroPrashanth9) March 11, 2026

The supply concerns are being linked to tensions in the Middle East involving the United States, Israel, and Iran, which have raised worries about energy flows and fuel availability. While some sectors, such as hotels, restaurants and transport operators, have reported difficulties in securing commercial LPG cylinders, there is no official confirmation of a nationwide shortage.

Meanwhile, the resurfaced prediction has sparked a lively debate online. Some users jokingly asked the astrologer to reveal when the situation would end, while others quipped that accurate predictions should have made him the world’s richest man by now. A few commenters dismissed the claim altogether, arguing that any perceived shortage is largely driven by panic buying rather than an actual supply crisis.

For now, the viral post appears to have turned a routine supply concern into a moment of internet humour, with social media users treating the prediction with equal parts curiosity and scepticism.