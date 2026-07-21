New Delhi: Hours after clashes and a lathi charge at the CJP protest near Jantar Mantar, a video capturing an unusual late-night scene has gone viral, triggering a fresh debate on social media. Instead of raising slogans or confronting security personnel, protesters were seen applauding as RAF personnel quietly walked past them.

The video, shared by X user @ShamaParveen70, had garnered over 2.4 lakh views at the time of filing this story. It is being widely circulated as footage recorded after Monday’s police action against protesters participating in the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) demonstration.

In the clip, protesters sitting and standing along the roadside are seen clapping continuously while RAF personnel walk past in silence. No clashes or sloganeering are visible. Amid the applause, one voice from the crowd sarcastically remarks, “They’re coming back after reducing the violence…” prompting laughter from several protesters. Many social media users have described the applause as a symbolic and sarcastic response to the security forces following the day’s confrontation.

The viral clip has since drawn a flood of reactions on X. One user wrote, “Answer lathi charge with applause.” Another sarcastically commented, “Probably coming back after teaching Pakistan a lesson.” A third asked, “Will they get any sleep today?” One user praised the protesters, writing, “These kids have gone one step further than Gandhiji.” Others said the applause reflected the protesters’ resilience, while some mocked the security personnel, adding to the heated online discussion.

It is worth mentioning that on Monday, hundreds of students and youth assembled at Jantar Mantar under the CJP banner, demanding action over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and calling for the resignation of the Education Minister. As protesters attempted to march towards Parliament, police stopped them with barricades. The situation later escalated, leading to a lathi charge, with several videos of the clashes circulating on social media.