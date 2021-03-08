Mumbai: Kabir Singh actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Meera Rajput shared a video on social media recently that has taken everyone by storm.

The couple shared a clip from a ‘Centre of Gravity’ challenge.

While sharing the video, Meera praised Shahid a lot. She wrote, “Always up for a challenge, Mr Kapoor. You’re a smooth operator. Nailed it.”

This video of the couple has gone viral on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor)

At the same time, Ishaan Khattar, Shahid’s younger brother, also praised both of them by commenting on the video. Ishaan posted red-hearted emojis in the comments.

Shahid often follows social media trends and posts pictures and videos accordingly. His recent ‘Pawri Ho Rahi Hai’ post also went viral.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

At the same time, Shahid’s wife Meera may be away from films, but always keeps making headlines for her looks. She also enjoys a huge fan base on social media.

On professional front, Shahid will be next seen in the remake of Jersey. The film is slated to hit the theatres November 5. The film also features his father Pankaj Kapur and Mrunal Thakur.