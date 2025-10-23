A bizarre incident involving Indian cricket team captain Shubman Gill in Adelaide, Australia, has gone viral on social media. The video shows a fan shaking hands with Gill before suddenly shouting ‘Pakistan Zindabad.’

According to reports, the incident took place while Gill was walking along the streets of Adelaide. A fan approached him, extended a handshake, and as soon as Gill responded, the man abruptly shouted the slogan.

In the viral clip, Gill appears visibly shocked by the unexpected outburst. He immediately pulled back his hand and walked away calmly, choosing not to react or engage with the man. Social media users have widely condemned the fan’s behaviour while praising Gill for maintaining his composure and handling the situation maturely.

A Pakistani fan met Shubman Gill in Adelaide and said, “Pakistan Zindabad.” pic.twitter.com/sfoqpeLOi0 — Sheri. (@CallMeSheri1_) October 22, 2025

The incident happened amid the ongoing three-match ODI series between India and Australia. The Indian team is currently touring Australia and faced a defeat in the opening ODI in Perth.

The second and crucial ODI of the series is being played today, October 23, at the Adelaide Oval, starting at 9:00 a.m. IST. Trailing 0-1 in the series, this is a must-win game for Team India. To stay alive in the contest, Shubman Gill and his team must secure a victory at all costs.