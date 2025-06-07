Some thieves rely on brute force. Others? Just a little creativity. A viral video compilation doing the rounds shows two such ‘performances’ that are now grabbing all the attention online.

In the first clip, a man is seen seated by a train window. A thief outside the train spots an opportunity. There’s a small opening at the top of the window — barely big enough for a hand. But that’s all the thief needs.

In one swift move, he reaches in and snatches the passenger’s cap off his head. That’s it. One second. Gone. The passenger looks confused. The cap? Long gone. Internet users are calling it “the smoothest heist ever.”

Watch the viral video:

Now, let’s talk about the second clip. It’s so slick, it almost feels like a prank — but it’s not. A man casually walks around holding an umbrella. Nothing suspicious. But then he gets close to someone standing with a backpack. In a flash, he hooks the bag onto the umbrella’s frame. Then, he pops the umbrella open — and the bag is now hidden on top of it. The bag owner looks around, baffled. Who took it? Where did it go? They’re too stunned to even realise what just happened.

Watch the viral video:

Both clips have now gone viral, with people reacting in disbelief, admiration, and a bit of worry. “Are we even safe anymore?” one user commented. Another said, “That umbrella trick deserves an award.”

PNN