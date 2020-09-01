Mumbai: Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput could mirror-write with both hands at the same time, going by an Instagram video his sister Shweta Singh Kirti has posted Tuesday.

“Rare Genius…ambidexterity-mirror writing, less than 1%population in world is capable of doing this!! #MyBrotherTheBest #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #GlobalPrayersForSSR,” Shweta captioned the clip.

However, the video shot from a top angle does not show Sushant’s face.

The late actor’s fans were in awe.

“He was so talented. Wish he could come back,” a user commented.

“Need more people like him. Such a rare ability. Genius for sure,” another one wrote.

Sushant was found dead in his Bandra flat on June 14. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing the death.