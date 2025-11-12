Siddharth Nagar, Uttar Pradesh: Shohratgarh MLA Vinay Verma lashed out at a Public Works Department (PWD) official Tuesday after spotting a blacklisted contractor meeting the executive engineer at a rest house.

According to reports, the contractor had been blacklisted by the state government two months ago. Enraged by the meeting, Verma stormed into the rest house and confronted Executive Engineer Kamal Kishore, accusing him of corruption and misconduct.

‘नंगा करके घुमाऊंगा, जूते से मारूंगा’ ये यूपी के सिद्धार्थनगर से अपना दल के विधायक विनय वर्मा है , जो एक अधिशासी अभियंता पर भड़के हुए हैं. विधायक जी का गुस्सा इतना हाई कि वो PWD के इंजीनियरों को नंगा कर चौराहे में घुमाने और जूते से मारने की बात कह रहे हैं. ये वीडियो अब सोशल… pic.twitter.com/iTmgLmVAI6 — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) November 12, 2025

In a video of the incident that has since gone viral on social media, Verma can be heard shouting, “You’ve turned this place into a den of brokerage. People’s work doesn’t get done. You’re shameless and corrupt.” He also threatened the officer, saying, “I’ll strip you naked and parade you around.”

Eyewitnesses said Verma barged into the room and began yelling as soon as he saw the engineer. The video shows Kishore folding his hands in apology, but Verma continued his tirade, accusing him of favouring blacklisted contractors and stalling public projects.

The MLA even livestreamed the confrontation on Facebook, claiming he would show it to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to seek action against “negligent and corrupt” officials.

The video has since sparked sharp criticism on social media, with many condemning Verma’s language and behaviour as unbecoming of a public representative.