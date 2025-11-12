A shocking and revolting incident from Chennai, Tamil Nadu, has sparked widespread outrage. A female sanitation worker was subjected to a vulgar act while cleaning the road near the Adyar flyover, when a biker wearing a helmet allegedly unzipped his pants and began performing obscene acts in front of her. Initially stunned, the woman quickly gathered courage, struck the man with her broom, and the biker fled the spot.

A 50-year-old sanitation worker in #Chennai chased away and thrashed a biker with her broom after he allegedly attempted to misbehave with her near the #AdyarBridge on Monday morning. The woman was on duty when a man wearing a helmet stopped his motorcycle in front of her. pic.twitter.com/itLzzjOiSR — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) November 11, 2025

The disturbing incident, captured on video by a bystander, has since gone viral on social media, triggering massive public anger. In the clip, the 55-year-old sanitation worker from the Royapuram area is seen confronting the accused as he attempts to escape after his disgraceful act.

The woman was performing her routine cleaning duty near the Adyar flyover when the man stopped his motorcycle, exposing himself and making lewd gestures. Showing immense bravery, the woman retaliated and hit him with her broom, forcing him to run away.

Acting swiftly on the woman’s complaint, police traced and arrested the accused. Investigations revealed that he is an IT professional from Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, and was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. He is currently in custody, and further investigation is underway.