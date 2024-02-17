Mumbai: Hindi film star Vicky Kaushal has pushed the envelope for fitness by working out wearing an arm sling.

The actor then revealed that the recovery mode is on.

Vicky shared a video on Instagram, where he is seen doing crunches with a weight on his back. His arm seems to be fractured as it has an arm sling.

“When we cant run… We Walk… We don’t stop,” he captioned the clip, where he is seen finding it difficult to complete the set with one arm, yet he does it.

The next is a video, where he is seen in a closed glass cabin and has “110 degreec, recovery mode on.”

Vicky injured himself on the sets of his upcoming film Chhava, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhava, the film is a period drama, where Vicky will be seen playing Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Chhava marks the second collaboration between Utekar and Vicky. The two have previously worked in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.

Vicky will also be seen working with Anand Tiwari. The yet-untitled film also stars Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk.