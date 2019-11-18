Mumbai: The much-awaited trailer of Good Newwz starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani is out. Said to be ‘the biggest goof-up of the year’, the movie seems like a complete laugh riot.

Akshay and Kareena play an upwardly mobile married couple who are desperate for a baby. The twist comes in the form of another couple — played by Diljit and Kiara — who share the same surname Batras and have also opted for IVF at the same clinic. This leads to a goof-up as Kareena’s eggs are fertilized with Diljit’s sperm and Kiara’s eggs are fertilized with Akshay’s sperm. This good news clearly has a twist in the tale.

Good Newwz’s trailer has its own funny moments and tonnes of confusion and complicated feelings as the two couples struggle to except the reality of their unborn babies.

Directed by Raj Mehta, the film also stars Tisca Chopra, Gulshan Grover, Anjana Sukhani and Yukta Mookhey. It is the last big release of the year and will arrive in theatres amid the Christmas and New Year season December 27.

The film was earlier named Good News but was underwent a spelling change. Producer Karan Johar had announced the name change on Akshay’s 52nd birthday in September.

Waiting to go for the #GoodNewwzTrailer launch and practising our version of ‘Ankhiyon se goli maarein 🙊😂’ ,while we wait for Bebo.’ #GoodNewwz coming soon! #KareenaKapoorKhan @diljitdosanjh @advani_kiara pic.twitter.com/8h4sSssBTS — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 18, 2019

Akshay and Kareena have featured in quite a few films such as Ajnabee, Aitraaz, Kambakkht Ishq, Tashan and Gabbar Is Back to name a few. Akshay also has another film with Kiara, Laxmmi Bomb in which he is paired opposite her.