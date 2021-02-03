Mumbai: ‘Student of the Year’ actor Siddharth Malhotra was in the news for vacationing with his rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani in Maldives. However, they refrained from sharing any pictures of themselves together from their vacation.

They were, nonetheless, spotted at the airport together, on their return. Kiara and Sidharth have not confirmed their relationship status but are often seen together. Earlier, the Kabir Singh actress was spotted leaving Siddharth’s house. The couple has been painting the town red with their off-screen chemistry as they are ready to enthrall the audience with their on-screen in an upcoming movie.

However, this time, the reason for his making in the news is a viral video. In this video viral on social media, Siddharth is seen helping an unknown person.

Extending a helping hand to the poor man, the Ek Villain actor gave some money to him and the video is going viral. All this happened when Siddharth was going out of the house in a car. A poor man approached his car and started asking for money, after which Siddharth opened the glass and gave a Rs 500 note. The video of this entire thing was captured in the camera of celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani and he shared this video on his social media account.

Everyone shared this video and praised Siddharth. People also called him a true Gentleman.

On professional front, Siddharth is busy shooting for his next upcoming film Thank God that also stars superstar Ajay Devgn and the very gorgeous Rakul Preet Singh. The film is being directed by Rohit Shetty. It is the first time; Siddharth will be directed by Rohit Shetty.

Earlier, Sid had shared the photos of the Muhurat of the film with his fans. Apart from this, he will also be seen in Mission Majnu and will be playing a RAW agent.