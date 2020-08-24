Mumbai: The first teaser of the romantic action film Khaali Peeli, starring Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday, is out, and reactions on social media have been mixed.

While most netizens are excited about the Mumbaikar tapori language, action and songs, a section of social media users have disliked the teaser, slamming the makers for casting star kids Ishaan and Ananya amid the raging nepotism debate after Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise.

A user tweeted: “Let’s make it a super flop teaser.”

Another one wrote: “Another nepotistic disaster on the way.”

In the one-minute-long teaser, we see Ishaan and Ananya running away with jewellery and cash in their taxi. The film draws its title from the fact that Mumbai yellow-top taxis are called ‘kaali peeli’.

Ishaan’s brother Shahid Kapoor and a few from the film industry fraternity, however, were among those who were impressed.

“What a fun teaser,” Shahid wrote on Instagram Stories.

“Superb. Can’t wait,” actress Neelam Kothari Soni commented.

The film directed by Maqbool Khan was earlier scheduled to release in June but got delayed due to the Covid pandemic.

A new release date has not yet been announced.