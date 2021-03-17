Mumbai: Indian cricket team’s fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah married his longtime girlfriend and TV anchor Sanjana Ganesan. Beautiful pictures of Jaspreet and Sanjana’s wedding are going viral on social media.

The two look so much in love in the pictures. Fans have been pouring in wishes for the lovey-dovey couple. Meanwhile, a romantic dance video of Jaspirt and Sanjana has surfaced from their wedding ceremony that has taken the social media by storm.

At the same time, in this dance video, Jaspreet and Sanjana are seen dancing in a very romantic style. This dance video has been shared by Jaspreet’s fan page.

Fans are in awe of Jasprit’s dance moves. They extended love and best wishes for the new phase of his life.

According to the news, Jaspreet and Sanjana’s marriage was held in a simple manner in which only close people were involved. For their wedding, the couple chose colour-coordinated outfits by designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Groom Jasprit Bumrah wore a pale pink embroidered raw silk sherwani, accessorised with strands of tourmaline While Sanjana optioned for Sabyasachi bridal lehenga, meticulously embroidered using silk floss. She accessorised her lehenga with jewellery from Sabyasachi’s signature heritage collection.

Jaspreet and Sanjana got married in Goa. According to reports, only 20 people were invited to the wedding. Bumrah took to the Instagram and shared the news while sharing the pictures of marriage. He captioned it, “Love, if it finds you worthy, directs your course.”

“Steered by love, we have begun a new journey together. Today is one of the happiest days of our lives and we feel blessed to be able to share the news of our wedding and our joy with you,” Jasprit & Sanjana released a statement after the wedding.

Notably, BCCI had granted Bumrah leave ahead of the T20 International series against England for his wedding.