A viral video is grabbing the attention of netizens, featuring an elephant with a surprising sense of road rules. In the video, an elephant is seen standing beside a busy road, halting a truck loaded with chaff fodder. But instead of causing chaos, the elephant calmly grabs a bit of chaff with its trunk and then gracefully allows the truck to pass. Afterward, it enjoys its snack.

The fun doesn’t stop there. As the video continues, another truck carrying sugarcane stops at the same spot. The smart elephant once again steps up, blocks the vehicle, and gently picks a few sticks of sugarcane, as if collecting a toll, before letting it drive on.

The video has amused and amazed viewers. Many are calling it the most polite road tax collection ever seen in the wild. The elephant’s calm yet calculated actions have won hearts online and transformed it into a social media sensation.

If you haven’t watched this viral video yet, you’re missing out on one of the most entertaining and adorable moments caught on camera.

Watch the viral video

Road tax 😂 pic.twitter.com/Qskoct6zid — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) May 18, 2025

Nature just pulled off the cutest toll booth ever!

PNN