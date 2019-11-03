Mumbai: Dubai’s iconic skyscraper and world’s tallest building Burj Khalifa made Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday a special day for the superstar as he turned a year older Saturday. King Khan became the first Bollywood star to have his name displayed on Dubai’s skyscraper in truly Bollywood style.

“Happy birthday to the king of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan,” illuminated on Burj Khalifa, which was followed by a spectacular fountain show as fans in Dubai captured the unique moment on their phones.

Humbled by the grand gesture, Khan took to social media and expressed his gratitude.

“Thanks for making me shine so bright. Your love and kindness is unsurpassable. Wow! This is really the Tallest I have ever been,” Khan wrote in a tweet.

As the photos from the iconic moment spread on social media, so did the misinformation. Some fans of SRK on Twitter claimed that the Badshah of Bollywood was the “first-ever person” or perhaps first Indian to feature on Burj Khalifa.

A moment to celebrate, several fans felt the birthday wish, like none other, was a fitting tribute to Shah Rukh Khan’s illustrious Bollywood journey.