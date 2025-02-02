PUNE: Renowned playback singer Sonu Nigam has sparked concern among fans after revealing on social media that he is suffering from severe back pain ahead of his concert in Pune Saturday.

In an emotional Instagram video, Sonu Nigam said, “Itna Dard ho raha hai mujhe. Aaj tak show ke pehle kabhi itna dard nahi hua.

Nigam, reflecting on the challenges of his demanding career, noted that some had predicted this year would be fraught with accidents and medical issues.

“Some people predicted this year to be full of accidents and medical issues. I guess they are right. This is how I am going on stage today in Pune. It seems fun to everyone, but showbiz is a very, very difficult profession,” he said.

Sonu Nigam concluded his message with a heartfelt prayer: “May Goddess Sarasvati hold my hand even stronger today.” (sic)

PNN