It has been nearly a month since his death but actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise has left a lot of questions unanswered. Social media has been flooded with throwback pictures and videos featuring Sushant ever since the news of his death broke on the internet.

Recently, videos of Sushant Singh Rajput doing the clap push-up are doing rounds on social media. While gyms all over the country are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Sushant Singh Rajput’s throwback video is not stopping fans from keeping up with their fitness routine.

The video was shared by Sushant Singh Rajput that gave a glimpse into his home workout. He can be seen acing the clap push-ups in the video.

“Clap clap,” he had captioned the video, which has already garnered lakhs of views on Instagram.

Rhea Chalraborty, who was rumoured to be in a relationship with Sushant, had dropped fire emojis on the post. Ekta Kapoor had commented, “Sushiiiii faaab,” followed by a heart emoji. Several fans also showered love on the workout video.

One Instagram user called it his ‘quarantine motivation’ while another wrote, “Beast mode praa.”

Sushant, who was a popular face on the small screen before he graduated to films in 2013 with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kai Po Che, recently made his digital debut with the heist drama Drive. The film, which also starred Jacqueline Fernandez, was unanimously panned by critics but became one of the most watched Indian titles on Netflix.