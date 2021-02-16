Mumbai: Trailer of the much-awaited horror-comedy film ‘Roohi’ starring the versatile Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor has been released by the makers. The movie revolves around a singing ghost who puts grooms to sleep so it can possess their brides.

Helmed by Hardik Mehta, the film will release on the big screen March 11, 2021.

The film is from the makers of Stree. The team has reunited to further create another family-friendly horror-comedy franchise with the most-anticipated Roohi. The film also stars Varun Sharma in a pivotal role. The characters of Rajkummar and Varun Sharma are very much funny who have kidnapped Janhvi, who is possessed.

The trailer shows Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma dealing with a scary Janhvi Kapoor who has been possessed with a ghost and is out to create havoc. How they try to tackle the ghost in her seems to be a tricky thing for the two.

Earlier, taking to his Instagram handle, the ‘Judgemental Hai Kya’ actor had announced the release date of the film. He wrote, “Dulhan ki tarah sajenge Theatres. Magar Dulha le jaegi #Roohi! Iss Bhootiya Shaadi mein aapka swagat hai! #MagicOfCinemaReturns; movie releases 11th March.”

Presented by Jio Studios and Maddock Films, Roohi has been directed by debutant Hardik Mehta. The script has been penned by Fukrey helmer Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, who also serves as a co-producer on the movie.

Producer Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films said in a statement that Roohi takes the genre of horror comedy a notch above the banner’s 2018 hit Stree, which also featured Rajkummar. “While Stree was a genre bending tale that gave audiences something never seen before, Roohi takes this vision a step further by offering the same brand of spine chilling scares and quirky comedy” he said.

The film was scheduled to release last year but could not happen due to the lockdown. There has also been a lot of controversy regarding the name of the film. Earlier it was named Roohi Afza but later it was named Roohi after the controversy.