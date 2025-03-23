Bengaluru: After enduring weeks of sweltering heat, Bengaluru finally received much-needed relief as heavy rains and thunderstorms drenched the city Saturday. Strong winds and intense showers brought a cool change, but along with it came an unusual sight—certain roads were mysteriously covered in thick white foam, leaving residents puzzled.

Viral video sparks curiosity

A video capturing this bizarre phenomenon has taken Instagram by storm. Shared by a user named Milan, the clip shows a street blanketed in white foam, sparking curiosity among viewers. The text overlay on the video reads, “Mysterious white foam covers Bengaluru roads after unexpected rainfall. What’s happening?”

Milan captioned the post, “Does anyone know what’s going on? Bengaluru’s streets turned into a foam party after an unexpected summer rain!” In response to the growing interest, he later clarified the location, commenting, “For those asking, this is at NIMHANS Dairy Circle.”

Internet reacts with theories and humour

The viral video, which has already amassed 4.5 million views, has sparked discussions, theories, and plenty of jokes online. While some attempted to explain the phenomenon, others took a lighthearted approach.

One user provided a scientific explanation, writing, “This is due to the soapnut tree. When the first rains mix with the flowers, they create a foam-like substance. It’s slippery and risky for two-wheelers, but always amusing to watch!”

Another user humorously commented, “Looks like someone spilled Surf Excel on the way home!”

Others expressed concern, with one saying, “If it’s from soapnuts, it must be super slippery… Stay safe, folks!”

Several users backed the tree theory, noting that the soapnut tree (Shikakai) is commonly found along Bengaluru’s roads and naturally creates foam when mixed with rainwater and vehicle movement.

Summing up the quirky sight, one user joked, “That’s just Bengaluru’s way of giving us a snowfall experience!”

While the mystery appears to have a natural explanation, the viral video continues to amuse and intrigue netizens. Have you ever witnessed something similar?

PNN