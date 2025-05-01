Amid the ongoing tension between India and Pakistan, people around the world are protesting in solidarity with India following the Pakistan-sponsored terror attack in the Pahalgam area of Jammu and Kashmir.

A video circulating on social media shows a British man standing on the streets of London holding an Indian flag and openly criticising Pakistan’s actions. In the video, the man is seen walking through a park where several Pakistanis were present. He waves the Indian flag and shouts slogans like “Bharat Zindabad” and “Kashmir is India.” Though a group of Pakistanis surrounded him, they did not confront him physically.

An Englishman is giving it all against the Pakistanis in UK. 👏👏. pic.twitter.com/xt2uYkAmkJ — Gayatri 🇬🇧🇮🇳(BharatKiBeti) (@changu311) April 29, 2025

The United Kingdom condemned Pakistan for the deaths of 26 people in the Pahalgam attack. The video, shared on social media April 30, has gone viral, garnering more than 282,700 views.

Many users have praised the man for his courage and clarity. One comment read, “Give this Englishman business rights for speaking the truth and doing good in India. The past atrocities of his ancestors are forgiven, as he is rewriting their wrongdoings with the right deeds in the present.”

“Salute and respect from India to the Englishman who spoke the truth,” wrote another user. A third added, “They could only harass him because he told the facts.”

Protests are being held across the globe as communities condemn the Pahalgam terror attack. India has taken strong diplomatic measures in response, aiming to curb cross-border terrorism sponsored by Pakistan.