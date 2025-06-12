You must have heard the saying, “Come bull, hit me,” which means inviting trouble. This saying is perfect for those who knowingly put themselves in danger. It applies equally to both humans and animals. A living example of how some beings invite trouble upon themselves can be seen in this viral video, where a crane, due to its foolishness, walks right into a group of tigers. Instead of flying away, it tries to show off by spreading its wings in front of the tigers, something it pays a heavy price for.

The video was shared by an account named Rainmaker1973. According to media reports, the incident took place May 24, 2025, in Dezhou city, China. Viewers have reacted strongly to the clip. One user commented, “That is why it is said that it’s not wise to show your strength everywhere.” Another wrote, “This bird is really a big fool.” A third user remarked, “The poor fellow died trying to show courage.”

In the viral video, the crane can be seen approaching a group of about seven tigers. Instead of flying away, it slowly walks toward them and spreads its wings as it nears. Rather than taking off, the bird begins posturing and even attempts to peck at the tigers with its beak. The tigers appear to give it a chance to escape, but the crane continues its aggressive display. Finally, the tigers seize the opportunity, pounce, and kill the crane within moments.