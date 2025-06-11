People from all over the world visit Thailand for its vibrant nightlife, relaxing massages and thrilling safari experiences. Most tourists enjoy walking along the beaches, while many flock to Pattaya Beach to experience its famous nightlife. Others prefer to visit the local zoos, which are also a major attraction.

Exciting videos from Thailand’s zoos frequently surface on social media. One such video is currently going viral, showing a chimpanzee playfully interacting with a female visitor so much so that she becomes visibly uncomfortable and embarrassed.

The girl, whose Instagram handle is @revathiii___, shared the video herself. After watching it, people flooded the comments section with reactions. One user wrote, “He is smarter than my boyfriend.” Another commented, “He is a very shameless gorilla.” A third user quipped, “The grapes got into the hands of a monkey,” while a fourth wrote, “I don’t know how people like this chimpanzee I find it disgusting.”

The girl seen in the video is named Revathiii. In the clip, she can be seen nervously approaching the chimpanzee and sitting beside him under the supervision of a trainer. At first, the chimpanzee simply stares at her, then unexpectedly places his hand on her shoulder and starts smiling.

He then shakes hands with her and suddenly begins kissing her cheeks. Moments later, he moves behind her and starts posing for photos. Sometimes he kisses her hands, and at other times, he returns to kissing her cheeks. The girl’s discomfort becomes more apparent as the chimpanzee continues his overly friendly behavior.