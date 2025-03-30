A viral video has taken the internet by storm, capturing an intense brawl between a bulky female customer and a receptionist.

The viral video, recorded from both inside and outside the hotel, has left social media users at a loss for words as the unexpected showdown unfolds.

The video was shared on ’X’ by a popular handle ‘I Post Forbidden Videos’.

Woman throws object at a Hotel Employee and immediately regrets it. The Clerk was not in the mood pic.twitter.com/uOC2d6ndyG — I Post Forbidden Videos (@WorldDarkWeb2) March 29, 2025

The viral video begins with a heated exchange between the customer, standing outside the booking counter, and the receptionist inside. Though the exact cause of the dispute remains unclear, tempers are clearly running high.

Within seconds, the confrontation reaches a boiling point as the furious customer throws an object through the counter window, aiming at the receptionist.

What happens next has viewers picking their jaws up off the floor.

Like a cat on a hot tin roof, the receptionist springs into action. Without a moment’s hesitation, she storms out from behind the counter, charging straight at the customer. What follows is a scuffle that no one saw coming.

Despite the customer’s larger build, she is caught off guard as the receptionist pounces on her with surprising ferocity. In a desperate attempt to defend herself, the customer swings her handbag wildly, but the receptionist is as quick as a flash. She grabs the woman by her hair, drags her down, and lands a series of punches and kicks, leaving the customer struggling to fight back.

As the viral video nears its end, another hotel staff member rushes in to break up the fight and pacify the furious receptionist. However, the damage has already been done – and the internet is ablaze with reactions.

X (formerly Twitter) users have been left stunned, with many praising the receptionist’s unexpected combat skills.

One user humorously commented: “Don’t forget to fill out our customer satisfaction survey”

Another user wrote: “Thanks for staying. Please come again.”

PNN