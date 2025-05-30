Love among family members is often evident in various situations, and if any member of the family becomes upset, everyone naturally becomes concerned. This is expected, as family members care deeply for one another. But can animals and birds show similar emotions towards humans?

A video currently buzzing on social media seems to suggest so. In the video, a woman pretends to fall unconscious while walking, just to observe the reaction of her pet swans. As soon as the woman collapses to the ground, the swans immediately go into alert mode and rush towards her in an apparent attempt to help. Their behavior strongly indicates that they, too, possess feelings of love and affection similar to humans.

This heartwarming video was shared from an account named @AMAZlNGNATURE. The caption reads: “She falls… and her swans go on red alert. Animals have more heart than humans.” Since being posted, it has garnered 931k views and continues to attract attention.

She collapses…..and her geese go on red alert! Animals have more heart than many humans. pic.twitter.com/CopBcm2A76 — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) May 29, 2025

In the viral video, the swans are initially seen standing in an open field near some watermelons, while a few are strolling nearby. Meanwhile, the woman, who raises and cares for the swans, pretends to faint while walking, hoping to see how the swans will react. The moment she falls to the ground, the swans immediately rush to her side, appearing restless and concerned, surrounding her protectively.