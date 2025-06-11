In the quiet village of Brahmasoli, Jharkhand’s Deoghar district, a poignant moment has gripped the internet, transforming a sombre farewell into a viral video sensation. When Munna Singh, a beloved local, took his final breath, his family and community gathered to honour his memory. But it was an unexpected visitor, a monkey, who stole the spotlight, turning a moment of grief into a testament of love that’s now a viral video sweeping social media.

As villagers arrived at Munna Singh’s home to pay their respects, the monkey appeared, quietly taking its place beside his body. In the viral video, the monkey is seen gently touching and even appearing to kiss its late human friend, refusing to leave his side. The tender scene, captured on smartphones by astonished onlookers, left everyone in awe of the animal’s loyalty and love.

The viral video, now circulating widely online, shows the monkey sitting solemnly, its actions speaking louder than words. Locals shared that Munna Singh had a deep bond with animals, especially monkeys, often feeding them roti and sharing his meals. This connection was evident as the langur stayed for hours, a silent guardian during the village’s farewell.

Watch the viral video

In today's society where even the close relatives do not attend funerals. Here is a Monkey who attended the funeral and last rites of a person who used to feed him daily.🙏🥺 pic.twitter.com/1QsaxVM5nM — Pet Adoption Bangalore (@PetsinBangalore) June 10, 2025

As preparations for the funeral procession began, the langoor followed, a sight that moved the community to tears. Villagers bowed in respect, struck by the profound love displayed by an animal, a bond many felt rivalled even human connections. This heartwarming moment in Brahmasoli has become a viral video phenomenon, sparking emotional conversations and admiration worldwide, reminding us all of the timeless, unspoken ties that bind us to the animal world.

PNN