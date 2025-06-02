IPL is not just a cricket tournament; it’s a festival in India. While players battle it out with bat and ball on the field, one spectator sitting in the stands won hearts in true filmy style! He handed over chocolates, exchanged smiles, shook hands, and even got a flying kiss in return. What could be more ‘paise vasool’ than this? Yes, this guy shared a moment with a cheerleader that left everyone staring.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, showing a young man sitting in the stadium gallery, gazing at a cheerleader standing nearby. He then pulls out a chocolate from his pocket and offers it to her with a smile. Although a net separates them, their eyes and smiles connect effortlessly.

As the video continues, the man reaches out through the net. When the cheerleader notices him, she smiles back and holds his hand. That’s when the crowd erupts. Cameras turn their focus on the duo, and to top it off, the cheerleader blows him a flying kiss leaving the audience in awe.

The video was shared from an account on X (formerly Twitter). Reactions have been pouring in. One user wrote, “Bhai got full paisa vasool!” Another said, “This just made his day.” A third joked, “Good thing the police didn’t see him, he would’ve disappeared!”