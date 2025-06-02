A viral video circulating on social media captures a harrowing incident at a railway level crossing, where a driver’s reckless decision nearly cost him his life.

In the footage, a car approaches a level crossing with barriers already lowered, signalling an approaching train. Ignoring the warning, the driver maneuvers the vehicle around the first barrier, attempting to cross the tracks. However, upon crossing, the car is halted by the barrier on the opposite side, leaving it stranded between the gates.

Realising the imminent danger, the driver left the vehicle and moves to safety. Moments later, a train barrels through the crossing, colliding with the stationary car. The impact is so forceful that it not only obliterates the vehicle but also uproots the barrier pole.

Watch the viral video

The train hit the car, which was pushed onto the tracks by the vehicle coming from behind. The driver escaped by jumping out of the vehicle at the last moment.pic.twitter.com/WYM4jQtpdx — The Random Guy (@RandomTheGuy_) May 31, 2025

This viral video has sparked widespread outrage online, with viewers condemning the driver’s blatant disregard for safety protocols. Many emphasise the importance of adhering to traffic signals and respecting railway barriers to prevent such potentially fatal incidents.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers of impatience and the critical need for caution at railway crossings.

PNN