The shocking video of a dog show has gone viral where a pitbull suddenly lunged at a judge, not once, but twice, sending spectators into panic. The viral video has sparked intense debate on social media, especially among critics of the pitbull breed.

The viral video was shared on ‘X’ by a popular handle named ‘Insane Reality Leaks’.

Dog show takes a WILD turn as XL Bully attacks judge pic.twitter.com/KhimhwTYcL — Insane Reality Leaks (@InsaneRealitys) February 27, 2025

The viral video, which has taken over ‘X’ (formerly Twitter), captures the judge carefully measuring the pitbull’s skull with a meter tape while its owner struggles to keep it steady with a collar belt. However, the dog appears visibly agitated, ears pinned back and body tense. As the judge inches closer, the pitbull pounces, snapping at the judge’s thigh.

The judge reacts swiftly, stepping back just in time to avoid a potentially serious bite. Gasps and screams fill the venue as handlers and spectators watch the dramatic moment unfold. But what happens next sends shockwaves through the crowd.

As the owner tries to restrain the powerful dog, the collar belt suddenly slips from their grip, setting the pitbull loose. Without hesitation, the dog charges at the judge once again, this time completely unrestrained. Panic erupts as the judge crawls to escape the furious canine.

The viral video shows the owner frantically wrestling to regain control of the pitbull. After a tense struggle, the owner finally manages to subdue the dog, preventing what could have been a devastating attack. The judge, visibly shaken, barely escapes by a whisker.

The viral clip has set the internet on fire, with ‘X’ users clashing over the incident.

While some blame the dog’s aggressive behaviour on its environment and training, others are calling for stricter regulations on pitbull ownership, citing previous attacks linked to the breed.

One user commented: “Didn’t even have to watch the video to know the breed.” while another user wrote: “Maybe it was not used to people in masks”

PNN