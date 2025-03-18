A heart-stopping accident was caught on CCTV when a scooter carrying two women and a young girl crashed after colliding with a speeding truck. The chilling footage has gone viral, leaving viewers stunned by the dangerous manoeuvre that led to the mishap.

The accident took place on a road in Kollam when the scooter, carrying the three passengers, was overtaken by a truck moving at high speed. The truck driver, seemingly oblivious to what was happening behind, failed to check the rear-view mirror as he sped away. Moments later, the scooter drifted slightly to the right and clipped the tail end of the truck, sending its riders tumbling onto the road.

The viral video was shared on ‘X’ by journalist Siraj Noorani.

Warning ⚠️ #Kerala: Tipper lorry hits scooter in accident in Kollam; Scary CCTV footage out #kollamtipper #kollam pic.twitter.com/Brrqh3ksV9 — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) March 15, 2025

The CCTV footage captures the horrifying moment as the women and the child hit the ground. As they lay injured and disoriented, a man riding a scooter on the opposite lane immediately rushed to their aid. Soon after, locals gathered at the scene, helping the victims recover from the shocking crash.

Fortunately, no fatalities were reported, but the footage serves as a chilling reminder of the dangers of reckless driving and speeding on Indian roads.

The viral video has sparked online outrage, with many calling for stricter enforcement of road safety rules to prevent such incidents in the future.

One ‘X’ user wrote: “If you have a scooter only, leave from home if it absolutely necessary and behave as if you are in a battle field with no bullet proof jacket.” (sic)

Another commented: “Truck drivers equally to blame or even more.. he made wrong decision to cut lane from right side of the road to left side of the road.. but wearing a helmet for every 2 wheeler is a right suggestion.” (sic)

PNN