A viral video has taken social media by storm, capturing an extraordinary moment between a monkey troop and a lifelike spy robot designed to blend in with them.

The viral video shows the spy robot placed within the monkey troop to observe and document their daily lives. Surprisingly, the monkeys accepted the robotic monkey as one of their own, treating it like a real member of their clan.

At one point, a monkey is seen babysitting the spy robot, caring for it as if it were a real infant. However, in a sudden twist, the robotic monkey is accidentally dropped. What happens next is truly astonishing.

Watch the viral video here:

Believing the ‘baby’ had died, the monkeys react in a deeply emotional way. Instead of ignoring it, they gather around, mourn together, and comfort each other—just as they would for a real member of their troop. One particularly touching moment shows a smaller monkey approaching the lifeless robot, only to be consoled by a larger monkey, highlighting their strong emotional bonds.

The viral video ends on this heartwarming note, leaving viewers amazed by the monkeys’ compassion and sense of community. The footage has sparked discussions online, proving once again that animals are capable of deep emotions, much like humans.

PNN