A viral video of three American women being secretly filmed while sunbathing at a hotel in Gurugram has triggered massive outrage across social media. What was supposed to be a peaceful vacation turned into a deeply unsettling experience for sisters Sage and Rory, who are travelling through India with their parents.

In the now-viral footage shared on Instagram, a man can be seen filming the women through a hotel window while they relax poolside. Uncomfortable, the sisters alert their mother, who then begins recording the man’s behaviour in return.

“Someone is filming us, and they are not being discreet,” the mother says in the video, calling over her husband and pointing toward the window. The viral video quickly spread across platforms, racking up more than nine million views and sparking a fierce debate about privacy, harassment, and the safety of women travellers in India.

Sharing the clip, the Instagram handle wrote: “Well, it looks like we’re going to have to find a new pastime. If you’re a female planning on coming to India, I wouldn’t come without a male bodyguard lol. Whether you are sunbathing or fully clothed, we’re finding this behaviour very common in India.”

Thousands reacted to the viral video, with many condemning the man’s actions and others apologising on behalf of the country.

“As an Indian girl, please don’t come to India. Travel somewhere safer,” one user commented. Another wrote, “We are sorry for creating insecurity for you. People here never learn to mind their own business.”

Watch the viral video

The incident, now trending, has once again raised serious questions about the treatment of women, privacy violations, and the urgent need for better civic behaviour in public and private spaces across India.

PNN