These days, a video has taken the social media world by storm. In the video, a girl is seen swimming in the deep sea, but what happens next is truly spine-chilling. In a moment captured on camera, the girl not only comes face to face with a deadly shark but also embraces it lovingly. Yes, the shark, which is generally considered synonymous with death for humans, clings to the girl’s arms so comfortably that it seems like a pet. After watching the video, you too might jump from your seat and be left wondering: how did this happen?

It can be clearly seen in the video that the girl first gently and affectionately caresses the shark’s head, fondles it, and then hugs it to her chest. This scene is as shocking as it is heartwarming. The girl explains that it took her three years to win the trust of this shark. During that time, she consistently ventured into the sea and made efforts to befriend the creature. The bond they now share is hard to describe in words.

People are stunned after watching the video. While some consider it a symbol of a beautiful bond between humans and animals, others are still in disbelief that someone could grow so close to a fish that is typically seen as deadly.

The video was shared from an Instagram account named ziad_zebra and has been viewed by millions. It has also received a flood of likes. Social media users are reacting with a mix of awe and amusement. One user wrote, “This is not an AI video.” Another said, “If this is real, then she is the luckiest girl in the world.” Yet another commented, “She must be Yamraj’s niece!”