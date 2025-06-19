When things go wrong in Pakistan, they really go wrong. And now, the admiration for India’s governance has reached such levels that even Pakistan’s Parliament seems to be taking notes from Uttar Pradesh! Yes, you read that right. In a moment of unexpected honesty, a Pakistani MP stood up in Parliament and delivered what many are calling a verbal reality check for the ages, leaving fellow lawmakers stunned and social media in splits.

In a viral video doing the rounds on social media, the Pakistani MP can be heard praising the Yogi Adityanath model of governance right inside the walls of Pakistan’s Parliament. From Uttar Pradesh’s economic growth to its administration, everything was cited as an example. The MP practically left his government red-faced by pointing out stark economic contrasts between Pakistan and the Indian state.

He said, “India may be our enemy, but Mr. Speaker, please look at one thing. I will give you some figures. Our total budget of Pakistan is 62 billion, whereas the budget of India’s UP state alone is 97 billion. Our total revenue is 50 billion, and UP’s is 80 billion. Our tax revenue is 16 billion less than their tax revenue.”

पाकिस्तान की संसद में योगी मॉडल की चर्चा! "अकेले उत्तर प्रदेश की आर्थिक स्थिति पूरे पाकिस्तान से बेहतर। पूरे पाकिस्तान का बजट 62 बिलियन डॉलर है, जबकि अकेले उत्तर प्रदेश का बजट 97 बिलियन डॉलर है।" : पाकिस्तानी सांसद pic.twitter.com/N4UJzSmD5k — Panchjanya (@epanchjanya) June 17, 2025

As soon as the video surfaced, desi netizens took out their meme cannons. One user joked, “When Pakistan can’t even compete with one Indian state, how will it take on the entire country?” Another quipped, “Yogi Ji can give half of UP’s budget to Pakistan as charity.” Some even suggested that Pakistan should be compared with smaller Indian states because even they might be ahead in budgetary strength.

All in all, the internet can’t stop laughing, and now Pakistan’s Parliament can’t stop thinking about Yogi Adityanath.