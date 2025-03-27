A viral video has taken the internet by storm, capturing the heart-stopping moment when a mother’s instincts kicked in to save her two young daughters from a snake.

The viral video, taken from a CCTV installed at a home’s utility area, shows a woman holding a bucket full of clothes, exiting with her two daughters. One girl, with a backpack, stands near a plant jar, while the other lingers close to the doorway.

Everything seems normal until the mother suddenly notices something slithering towards her daughter.

The mother jolts backward, dropping her bucket before rushing to pull her daughter forward. But in a horrifying twist, the little girl accidentally steps on the snake, sending it into a frenzy.

Without a second thought, the mother grabs her daughter’s backpack and lifts her into the air like an action hero, moving her to safety. The snake, seemingly just as startled, quickly vanishes out of CCTV range.

Only after securing her first daughter does she turn back, rushing to grab the other child and ensuring both are out of harm’s way.

The viral video was shared on ‘X’ by a popular handle named ‘Wild Content’.

Mother tries to save her two daughters from a venomous snake in Australia pic.twitter.com/UYLtsIuk00 — Wild content (@NoCapMediaa) March 26, 2025

The viral video has left social media users divided. Some applaud the mother’s quick reflexes, while others claim her panic made things worse.

One X user wrote, “Better safe than sorry! A mother’s instinct is never wrong.”

Another countered, “She freaked out too much. It was just a tiny snake!”

PNN