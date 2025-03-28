A heated confrontation between two female students escalated into a physical altercation in a school corridor, shocking classmates and faculty alike. The viral video, recorded by a fellow student, captures the intense moment when a verbal argument quickly turns into a full-blown fight.

The viral video was shared on ‘X’ by a popular handle named ‘GIRL FIGHTS’.

The viral video begins with two students engaged in a tense exchange of words. One student steps forward in an apparent attempt to intimidate the other, but the second student, visibly of Asian origin, remains unfazed. In a sign that things were about to escalate, she calmly drops her backpack and steel water bottle, as if preparing for a fight. Her opponent follows suit, tossing her sling bag aside.

Moments later, the first girl throws a punch, but it fails to land as intended. Seizing the opportunity, the Asian student grabs her opponent’s hair and swiftly takes control of the fight, dragging her to the ground and delivering a series of punches.

Before the situation worsens, a faculty member rushes in, attempting to break up the brawl while urgently shouting, “Help! Somebody get the administrator!” The viral video cuts off as more people rush in to intervene.

Since surfacing online, the video has sparked debate over school violence and conflict resolution among students. Many social media users have criticised the altercation, while others have questioned whether schools are doing enough to prevent such incidents.

PNN