A viral video from La Jolla Cove in San Diego is blowing up online, and it’s all about two very fast sea lions and a very startled crowd.

The clip shows a packed California beach going from calm to chaos in seconds. Two large sea lions suddenly charge across the sand, right through the middle of tourists. People grab their stuff and run in every direction.

No one was seriously hurt, according to reports. But the footage is wild enough to rack up shares fast. This is the second time in a year that La Jolla Cove has seen sea lions bolt across the shoreline, so locals say they’re not shocked anymore, just better at dodging.

watch the viral video. It’s chaotic, it’s funny, and it’s exactly why La Jolla Cove is trending again

Wild video shows people being chased off a busy San Diego beach by two giant sea lions. https://t.co/mNwSz8vpXb pic.twitter.com/vxhliYgm9s — California Post (@californiapost) July 10, 2026

Wildlife experts say there’s no need to panic. The animals weren’t targeting people. During breeding season, male sea lions get territorial and will chase rivals across any beach they use to rest or fight for dominance. To us it looks like an attack. To them it’s just a high-speed argument.

Comments on the viral video are split between “run!” and “wow, nature.” Marine experts are using the moment to tell visitors to give the animals space, especially in summer.